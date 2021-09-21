How to change the vibration of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Xiaomi has become the great reference when buying a smartband. His Mi Band family is a hit on the market. And every year they present a new generation to continue to have the first position in terms of sales of activity wristbands. The latest example? His impressive Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

We are talking about a smartband that has everything necessary to meet the needs of the most demanding users. Starting with its impressive screen, made up of a 1.56 inch OLED panels to offer the best image quality, in addition to the assurance that you will be able to read any notification you receive regardless of the lighting conditions in your environment.

To this we must add a battery of sensors that are in charge of monitoring until the last step you take with your activity bracelet. And if you know the best tricks for the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, you can get more out of it than ever. For example, we have already told you all the steps you must follow to create your own personalized sphere. Today we want to explain how you can configure the vibration of your Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

Set the vibration so you don’t fall asleep

Colors of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 xiaomi

To say that among the great multitude of options offered by this activity bracelet, one of the most interesting is its alarm clock mode. The truth is that nobody likes the mobile alarm. And it is proven that the thunderous sound is not the best way to wake up. Instead, thanks to the Xiaomi smartband you will be able to wake up in a much more relaxed way.

More than anything because, among the different functions of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, we find the alarm clock mode. The problem? That If it doesn’t vibrate enough, it’s going to be pretty hard for you to wake up.

Fortunately, the solution is so simple that You will only have to follow these steps to be able to configure the vibration level to your liking from Xiaomi’s acclaimed activity tracker. Say that this trick is also valid for the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 5, so if you have these models you can also do it.

Open the Mi Fit app.

Click on Profile located in the lower right.

Within My devices, select your Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

Access the Settings option.

Click on vibration.

If you have followed the steps correctly, now you can control the vibration level of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 so that the alarm clock never fails. While it is true that the battery will drain faster, it is a trick that is very worthwhile.

