How to change the time that passes when fast-forwarding a video on YouTube?

YouTube has a very useful functionality for the user experience on mobile platforms. It is about the possibility of advancing or delaying the videos you play, by double-tapping the screen. This causes the material to move 5 seconds forward or backward, however, you should know that this can be modified. In that sense, we will show you how to change the time that passes when advancing or delaying a YouTube video.

To do this, we must enter the account configuration options and adjust the control that refers to this function.

This is how you can change the time that passes when forwarding a YouTube video

Watching a video on YouTube from your mobile is a really simple activity, within a very friendly environment. The only thing that could hinder the good experience is probably the advertising and background playback, which are solved with the paid version. Also, in the middle of the playback we have the possibility of double-tapping the screen on the right or left side to advance or delay the video. By default, the time that elapses when occupying this option is 10 seconds, however, we can change it.

If you want to make a custom setting to change the time that passes when fast forwarding a YouTube video with the double tap, you should do the following. To begin, open YouTube on your mobile and touch your profile photo, this will display some options where we are interested in “Settings”.





On the next screen, select the “General” option and this will take you to a new menu where you will see the option “Press twice to move forward or backward”.





Tapping that entry will display the ability to decide between 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 60 seconds. Choose the one that best suits what you want and voila, so you can change the amount of time that passes when advancing or delaying a video on YouTube with the double tap.