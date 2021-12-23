How to change the text size on Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In recent times the size of mobile screens has been gradually increasing, there are still circumstances (and people with visual difficulties) in which the size of the font in the applications it is too small to read clearly and comfortably.

Twitter allows you to adjust the font size

Apart from the fact that both iOS and Android have options that allow enlarge font size for the entire operating system as well as for all applications, in the specific case of Twitter this social network has its own size adjustment function, for both the mobile device application and the desktop version. In this way you can configure the optimal font size for all types of devices and screen sizes.

To adjust it in the desktop version, follow these steps:

-Open Twitter

-Access the «More …» menu located on the left side of the navigation bar, where different configuration options appear

-Click on “Settings and privacy”

-Press «Accessibility, screen and languages»

-Select «Show»

-Under the “Font size” slider button slide it to the left to decrease the size of the typeface or to the right to enlarge it, until the size is preferred.

From the mobile app, the font size can also be adjusted as follows:

-Open the Twitter app

-Display the navigation bar clicking on the user’s profile photo in the upper left corner to decrease the font size or on the right to enlarge it, until the size is preferred.

-Press «Accessibility, screen and languages»

-Select «Screen and sound»

-Under the «Screen» slider button slide it to the left to decrease the size of the typeface or to the right to enlarge it, until the size is preferred.

In both cases, this section also allows the option of changing the font color.

