How to change the sounds of Windows 11 to give it a different touch

Windows 11 is already among us, and the truth is that the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has come with a series of very interesting new features. In addition, very soon all users will be able to install Android applications on our computers (at the moment it is a function available in the beta version), so the possibilities offered by this operating system will be further expanded. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11, you’ll be able to get more out of this operating system than ever before, which dominates the sector with an iron fist. For example, we have already explained how to know which applications take up more space, or our tips to save battery on your laptop. Today we want to show you a trick that will allow you to give the interface a different touch. We are talking about the possibility of changing the sounds of Windows 11 in a very simple way. How to change the sounds of Windows 11 One of the most curious novelties of the latest version of the operating system was that they recovered the characteristic Windows logon sound. Something that has always been available in the different versions of the Microsoft operating system, but that was removed from Windows 10. Now, although new sound effects have arrived, you may be interested in changing them, or you might want to customize the login sound . More than anything because, in addition to being able to choose which sounds you want to be played, you can also use your own files in WAV format. Best of all, the process is very simple, and it will only take a few seconds to be able to customize the sound effects in Windows 11. Let’s see all the steps you must follow. To get started, enter Windows Settings by typing “Settings” in the Start menu search bar. Now, in the left column, click on Personalization. You will see a new window open with different options. You must click on Themes. Within Themes, you will see that it says Windows 11 default sounds. Click on this option. Now, you will see that the sounds menu opens where you can configure different sections. When you’re done, save the theme with whatever name you like and you’ll have your own sound effect setup. Finally, we invite you to go through this link where you will find all kinds of sound files in WAV format. that you can download completely free of charge to give Windows 11 a very different touch. >