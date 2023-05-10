How to change the sound of Ring Intercom notifications step by step

- Advertisement -

The accessory Ring Intercom It is an excellent option to make life much easier for people. Among its functions is being able to open the home portal without having to answer the phone and even if you are not at home. And, all this, with the greatest possible simplicity, since its installation process does not have any complications. Well, if you want change the tone of the notifications that reach the phone, we tell you how to achieve it.

Using this product is as simple as installing it on the wall, configuring it in the phone application and… done. You can now open the portal sitting in the armchair at home and even if you are outside, since if you have a connection to Internet this is achieved remotely thanks to Ring Intercom using Wifi. Its customization options are not very extensive at the moment, but it does allow you to change it to any sound you have on the phone instead of the default jingle that sounds when a touch is detected on the doorbell.

Steps to change the sound of Ring Intercom notifications

In just a few minutes you will be able to achieve this regardless of whether you have the application installed in a terminal with iOS or Android operating system (the steps are practically the same in both cases). This is what you have to do to achieve the customization we are talking about:

Open the Ring app on your phone as normal. The best thing is to look in the list of apps and click on its icon.

On the main screen in the upper right area there is an element with three horizontal lines, use it and in the menu that you will see select Devices. You will see a list where your Ring Intercom will be. Click on it.

Enter the accessory information page and, in it, in the lower area there is a button called Settings. On the next screen select Notification Settings and then App Alert Tones. You can modify the sound in both Unlock notifications and Call notifications. Select the one you think you should modify first.

You may need to give Ring Intercom Storage permissions, do it without fear. Now, you will see a number of possibilities. To enter the list of sound to choose from, tap Sound. Choose what fits you and, when finished, go back.

You can proceed to change the second option, and that with the first you are finished.

As you have verified, the simplicity It cannot be greater when it comes to customizing the sound you hear for any action that needs your attention than what Ring Intercom offers on mobile phones.

