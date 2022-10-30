How to change the shipping address of your orders on Amazon

Some people may find it complex or tedious to make purchases online, not to mention changing the shipping address of the orders in question. Nevertheless, This doesn’t turn out to be the case at all in almost all e-commerce today, let alone Amazon..

In fact, if you want to change the shipping address of your orders in said online store, either because you have moved house, or you want to send something to a family member or simply because you want to receive an order in another place other than the one you have registered with Amazonyou should know that this is not complicated at all, so read on to learn more about it.

Well, basically there are two options: one is to change the delivery address for a specific order as such, and the other is to change the delivery address for all the orders you make, which makes more sense if you have moved or if you are going to be temporarily in a place other than your home and you usually make a lot of orders.

Change the delivery address for a specific order

In case you are more interested in the first option of modifying the delivery address for a single specific order, we comment that this will be possible as long as the item has not entered the shipping process. That said, it also won’t matter if the product is sold by Amazon or any third-party store, so you don’t need to worry about that factor.

As for the process, you should do the following so that everything turns out correctly:

– Sign in to your Amazon account.

– Access the section of Returns and orderslocated in the upper right corner of the screen.

– Locate the order that you want to change the address and then click on the button View or modify order.

– Just below where the original address is displayed, click on the button Change.

– Choose or create the new address to which you want the order to arrive by clicking on the Send to this address or to that of add another addressrespectively.

Once you have finished with these steps, the new address of that single shipment will have been modified and now you will only have to wait for the package to arrive. On the other hand if what you want is to change the delivery address for all shipments permanentlyyou will have to do the following:

Change the delivery address for all the orders you make

– Sign in to your Amazon account.

– Enter the section of accounts and listslocated in the upper right corner of the screen.

– Click on the tab Addresses.

– In case you already have added the address where you want to receive all your packages from now on, you will only need to locate it and click on the button set as default. On the other hand, to create a new address you simply have to click on the add address.