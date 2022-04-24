How to change the region of your Netflix account so you can watch special content

Netflix is ​​a service that offers us a wide catalog of series, movies, documentaries and more quality content, something that we know very well. However, something that many people do not know is that not all platform material It is available for all countries.

What does this mean? That there is content exclusive to certain nations and that it is not available for viewing in all countries. Fortunately, there is a solution for this and go through changing the region of your own Netflix account.

Well, first of all you have to understand a little about what this topic is about and why the North American company restricts or limits the catalog of material depending on the area where you are. The issue is mainly due to regional audience issues or also the release date of a series or moviewhich may come out first in some countries and then in yours.

Bearing this in mind, it is not strange to want to look for what there is to see in territories outside your locationso if this really interests you, you can continue reading to find out what to do and configure this section.

What to do to change the region of your Netflix account

The main ingredient to carry out the change of region, simply happens by using a VPN (virtual private network), as Netflix has geographic limitations within it, not to mention the fact that your IP address will be checked to make sure you’re in the right place.

Knowing now that you must use a VPN, the first thing you should do is download one of these applications on your mobile or computer, either a free or paid subscription but taking into account the realities of each one. Among some options that we can tell you about are TunnelBear, NordVPN, Express VPN, etc. In this article we show you some for free recently:

Once you have downloaded your favorite VPN on your mobile or computer, choose a country where you want to move your location and then enter the Netflix website. Log in as normal and view the new content of that country that will be shown on the screen, as simple as that.