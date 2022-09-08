How to change the privacy status in WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Confidentiality is a very important issue for . For this reason, the application recently launched three new functions that will be in charge of optimizing that area. But that’s not all, since for some time it has been possible to the whatsapp so that you have a more personalized application.

A recent update has made it possible to modify the privacy status to suit the user’s taste.

The privacy status in WhatsApp allows the person to decide who can see their profile picture, last seen, etc. With optimization, those settings can be tailored to specific contacts, meaning you have more control over the app’s privacy protocols than ever before.

So you can change the privacy status in WhatsApp

– Enter WhatsApp.

– Tap on the menu of the three vertical dots that are in the upper right corner.

– Click on “Settings”.

– Tap on “Account” and then tap on “Privacy”.

– When you are in the privacy settings menu, you will see an extensive catalog of options. To update the confidentiality status, select “Status”.

– You will see three options about who can see your privacy status. This can be limited to contacts, specific people or all the chats you have in the application. If you want to exclude some users, choose “My contacts except…”. Now, choose the contacts you don’t want to have access to your privacy status. Finally, tap on the check mark in the lower right corner to validate.

That is what you must do. Best of all, you can apply the same steps to adjust who can see your profile picture, last seen status, groups, and more. You will have what you need in the “Privacy Settings” menu of the application so that you can arrange each detail as you see fit.