One of the restrictions that the WhatsApp application has is that it always has to be associated with a phone number. This as a security option is positive, but it is still a problem on some occasions, such as if you change the one you have. Well, there is a way to change this in the application itself and we will tell you how to achieve it. Carrying out this process is not particularly complicated, but the recommendation is that you do not do it constantly so as not to have an address problem with the account you use on WhatsApp. Of course, the process to be executed is completely official, so when it comes to reliability you should not have any worries, which is because everything will go smoothly. This is how you will change the associated account number in WhatsApp In a matter of one or two minutes you can complete the process, so it is not something that is especially tedious. In addition, it is important that you run the process before changing the card in the terminal, since otherwise the application will no longer be available to you and, therefore, it may cause you problems. These are the steps you must perform: Open the application in the usual way and, once you are on the initial screen, access the options menu that opens using the icon with three points that is in the upper right. The following is that, among all the available options, select Settings and, in the new screen that appears, do the same with Account. Now select Change number and, you will see the box that allows you to enter the new one. By the way, there is now the possibility to select a most useful tool. That all your contacts be notified of what you are doing so that they do not lose you. Of course, do not worry as you can continue talking to them without problems. When you finish, click on the Next button and then on accept. You then receive an SMS confirming your identity and, if you enter the six-digit number received (for security reasons), you can finish completely. You can use the WhatsApp account on a regular basis. As you can see, the restriction of having a phone number associated with a WhatsApp account can be modified in a very intuitive way and, best of all, with high security and without complications. Obviously, you can modify the information as many times as you consider necessary. >