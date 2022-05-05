How to change the order of Instagram photos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Few Instagram users know that the social network offers an option to change the order of the photos in your feed. Since November 2021, the platform owned by Meta and the most used social network in Spain, allows its users to modify the order of their image albums. In this way, Instagram users can alter the appearance of their profile and remove and add photos to their album.

this option it only works for those publications that have more than two photos. The process to change the order of the images is somewhat convoluted and you should think about it beforehand. You need to delete all the photos in an album except the ones you want to be first and second in the album. Next, you’ll need to re-upload all the photos you’ve deleted.

We are going to explain step by step how to complete the process:

-Open Instagram: Log in to your Instagram profile and then access the photo album whose order you want to change.

-“Edit”: Once inside the album, click on the three dots icon that appears in the upper right corner. Next, she clicks on the sign that says “Edit”.

-“Erase”: Hover over the photo you want to rearrange, then tap the trash can icon in the top right corner. Confirm that you want to “Delete”, and repeat the process with all the photos whose order you want to change. Finish by clicking on “Done”.

-Reorder the photos: To re-upload the photos, this time in a different order, you need to go to your profile and click on the three-dot icon again. Then go to the “Settings” option.

-“Manage Recently Deleted”: In the “Settings” folder you will see an option to “Manage Recently Deleted”. Once inside this folder, select the first photo you want to restore in the album, and click on “Restore”. Repeat this process with all the photos, and in the order you want them to appear.

