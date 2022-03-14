One of the questions you have when you decide to change your online identity is whether it is possible to change the name you use in your Google account. Well, the truth is that you can achieve this in a simple way and without having to resort to complex processes with third-party applications. We tell you how to get it. It is important that you are clear that this does not modify the name you use in Gmail, something that is important not to confuse, so if you modify the parameter that we have mentioned before, it will not change what people receive when you send them an email. The fact is that you can make the corresponding modification without having to change anything in the services in which, using Google mail as a gateway, something that will make your life much easier (some examples may be social network profiles and even , receipt of service bills such as electricity or the Internet operator you have). Steps to change the name of your Google account We recommend that you take the steps in the web client that you can open with the browser you usually use (any is valid). It is possible to do this from mobile terminals, but we think it is less efficient and intuitive, so it is not a bad idea to spend a few minutes with the laptop, since this is how long it will take to do this. Do the following: The first thing you have to do is open the address that allows you to change the name of the Google account. Access as usual by entering your credentials. Now you have to look on the left side of the screen for the section called Personal Information. Now review what appears on the screen until you find the so-called Basic information. The next thing is that you click on Name and then on Surnames to modify the existing information for the new one you want. Once this is done, check that you have written everything correctly and then click on Save. You will have finished. From this moment the new information is active, and you can verify it in the different Google services, where you will see a name that is not the one before. As you can see, doing this is the easiest thing in the world and you can do it as many times as you consider appropriate. The truth is that the tool provided by the Mountain View company is as positive as it is effective, which is very important. >