How to change the name of the Apple Watch

The practical purposes for the company are usually quite used in the different lines of Apple products. Sometimes it doesn’t really matter what the device is, most things to do with it become quite intuitive for the user. However, not everyone is usually so up to date with today’s technology. From the iPhone to the Apple Watch, each one is fully customizable in almost every aspect, although the practicality doesn’t always quite match the individuality of the device.

Due to all possible situations, whether due to lack of knowledge on the Apple Watch or any other company device. Also due to some confusion of users who were not aware of this function, it is better to know how much you can customize products so close to your daily life.

Change the name of your Apple Watch

The steps to follow they first require an iOS device where you can start customization. This form will take only the name of your Apple Watch, thus avoiding changing the name of another device.

Once on your iOS device, you will need to have the Apple Watch application, followed by clicking on the option My watch.

Go to the General option, followed by the tab Information .

. You will immediately see the first line showing the name of the device.

All you have to do is tap on the name to modify it and then hit your keyboard with Ok to confirm the modification.

However, it is very likely that if you are not aware of why the default name of your Apple Watch, you will quickly realize that it is the same as the linked iPhone. This is normal, since the watch takes and associates the name depending on your Apple ID.

In turn, the natural conclusion to change the name quickly, would be do it directly from the same name of the iPhone connected to your watch. Changes made in one way or another necessarily require said iPhone and will be reflected on that device.