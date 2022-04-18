How to change the name of a playlist in Spotify

One of the things that is never lacking in Spotify are the lists. Over time, enough are created to have a well-structured music that you listen to, depending on the time of day you are in and even your mood. If you want to change the name of any of them and you don’t know how, we’ll show you how to do it. The truth is that the possibility exists and, thus, modify the one that has some of the lists that you have created so that it is not confused with others or, simply, so that when accessing them with the voice assistants, everything is much simpler. (thus reducing the errors that can occur). Obviously, the ones that Spotify has generated by default cannot be customized, and this is something that you should keep in mind. This is how you will change the name of a list on Spotify We leave you what you have to do to make the change you want and, furthermore, without any danger to the selection of songs you have made, which is because you do not modify anything at all more than the name. These are the steps you have to take to achieve it in a matter of a few minutes: Access the application as usual and, in the lower area, what you have to do is press the icon called Library. Now look for the Lists section and, once Once you find it, check until you find the one you want to have a new name. Use the icon that has three dots as an image that is just below or next to the list in question. Among the options that appear on the screen, you must choose Edit playlist. Click on the name in the new screen and, then, you must write the new one you have in mind. Once you verify that everything is fine, use the Save option. Once this is done, you have finished and everything is perfectly stored (and, of course, everything you have done can be rectified if you so decide). The truth is that simplicity is the predominant note in the application of the streaming music service we are talking about. And, obviously, you can do this with each and every one of the lists you have on Spotify. It is greatly appreciated that in the application the company has the option of being able to modify this because over time this type of content increases considerably. >