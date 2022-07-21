How to change the name of a Mac very easily and safely

- Advertisement -

All computers have a name that allows them to be identified when they are connected to a network. The apple macWhether it’s a portable or desktop model, they are no exception. If you want to use one that is completely recognizable to you, we show you the steps you have to take to achieve it easily and .

This information can be vital in certain situations, such as when your computer is being searched (by you or others) on a network to send files. If something doesn’t exist identification, it is more than possible that it could fail to do the job. And the same is true when using Apple’s AirDrop. Therefore, it is not a bad idea to give it a spin and look for a Name so everyone knows what your Mac is.

Change the name of your Apple Mac computer

What you have to do is access the function to modify the name of the computer you use, something that luckily in macOS is included by default. Therefore, you do not need to perform complicated actions to achieve it and, obviously, Apple has provided a tool that does not endanger either the operating system or the computer itself. These are the steps you have to take to achieve it:

Turn on the computer as usual and, when the desktop is open and all the software is loaded, you must click on the icon in the upper left part of the screen.

A drop-down menu appears in which you have to choose the System Preferences option to open a new window in which you will find the function that allows you to change the name of your Mac.

Look for the icon called Share and tap on it as usual. In the window that opens, the first option you will see is called Computer name. In this place is where you have to write the one you have chosen.

Done this and once you close the window, the change is done automatically and the hostname of your Mac will have changed.

As you have seen, the difficulty is minimal when it comes to changing the identification name of a Mac computer. Therefore, you have no excuse for not having one that allows everyone know which is your team within the network and in this way to be able to carry out all kinds of actions quickly and without errors. In addition, you can change it as many times as you consider appropriate to, for example, go unnoticed on purpose.

