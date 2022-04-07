How to change the name of a Bluetooth accessory on Android

Bluetooth technology has made a spectacular leap when it comes to using accessories such as headsets with phones or computers. The absence of cables for this reason has made this wireless interface essential for users. But not everything is perfect in its use, such as the name of the devices that are synchronized. Here’s how to change it on Android. Surely on more than one occasion when looking for a Bluetooth accessory on your terminal with Google operating system you can’t find it, since the name established by the manufacturer does not coincide with that of the product itself (it can be a succession of numbers or similar) . Therefore, vary this so that you are very clear about which one is recognized. Luckily, you can take action on the matter to avoid confusion. This is how you can change the Bluetooth names on Android We show you the steps you have to take to do this in a simple way, and it is very important that you are clear that the operation of the accessory in question does not change and, therefore, it continues to be just as good and cash. In addition, you will not have to spend a lot of time carrying out actions, since there are not many necessary. They are as follows: Access the Settings of the Android phone or tablet you use. To do this, you have to use the gear-shaped icon that is in the list of applications. Now go to the Bluetooth section and then to Connected devices to see the list of paired accessories. Click on the one you want to change the name , you must be clear about what product it is so as not to get confused. If the device is not connected, you must use the icon with the image of a pencil that is right next to it (it can also be one with three points). Check until you find the Name option and then use the edit option. The next thing is that you write the new name with which you want to see the device in your terminal. Once this is done, you will have finished and now everything will always be very clear when making a Bluetooth connection. It may be that, depending on the Android terminal you have, some sections have a different name (but it will always have a lot to do with it). Therefore, you should always check each option you use so as not to get confused. It is important to mention that, if you unlink an accessory, the new configuration will be lost and, consequently, you will have to complete it again in the event that you intend to continue using the device. >