How to change the mouse cursor you use in the browser in Google Chrome

Over time, the interface of the Google may end up boring you. By death, there are options to modify the design you have and you can even use themes. But there is something you can also do that not many people know about: the layout when you use this software. We tell you how to get it. This by default you cannot get with Chrome, but there is a free extension that you can get in the official store for the browser that allows you to achieve exactly what we have indicated before. And, in addition, it does it in a simple and risk-free way, something that is positive. In addition, the number of designs that are inside it is wide enough so that you can vary the appearance of the cursor on a regular basis. This is how you will change the design of the Chrome cursor The steps to take are not particularly complicated, since basically everything is automatic once you install the aforementioned extension. This is what you have to do to customize the look of the Google browser cursor (and it does not affect the other applications you have on your computer’s operating system): The first thing you have to do is install the necessary software, that you get in this link and that, by clicking on the blue button that there is, downloads and you have it available on your computer. Reliability is absolute, so you should not be afraid. Once you have everything ready, what you have to do is use the Extensions icon that appears in the Chrome browser when you open it (at the top of the window) and then select Custom cursor for Chrome. A window opens with all the options you have available (you can get them by clicking on the More cursors button and you can even upload some that you already have). Click on the chosen one and, in a matter of a couple of seconds, you will see that the change is effective. Try and, if you are satisfied with what you have done, close the window in which you see the list of cursors, since you have finished. Simpler, impossible. Obviously, you can repeat the steps as many times as you want until you find the design that fits you for your Chrome browser. Therefore, you are not restricted in the number of uses, which is always a nice extra touch. By the way, a final detail: this extension is valid for any browser that uses Chromium, such as Edge. >