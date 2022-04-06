How to Change the Language on a Chromebook Laptop

It is possible that by mistake or similar reasons the operating system used by Chromebook laptops is not in Spanish. If this happens to you, what you have to do to change the situation is to modify it, something that is not particularly complicated and we will show you how to achieve it. One of the things that stands out about this process is that, contrary to what happens with other developments on the market, for the complete change to be carried out, it is not necessary to restart the computer so that everything is perfectly modified. Therefore, in a matter of a few minutes and without losing any work, you will achieve the objective of changing English for Spanish, for example. The steps to change the language of Chromebooks Next, we show you what you have to do to achieve this in Google’s Chrome OS operating system and which is increasingly used, since the computers that use it have the great virtue of be quite cheap. They are as follows: The first step is to open the Settings application that is on all Chrome OS computers. You can achieve this by clicking on the lower right area of ​​the laptop screen. Now, among the options that appear on the computer, you must choose the one called Advanced that is on the left side of the screen. A menu expands where you have to press Languages ​​and input. Select Languages ​​to access the place that allows you to change the one offered by the operating system. Normally use the Change menu to access the list of those that are available. Find and choose Spanish -in the case of not finding it, use Add languages ​​to add it to the operating system and follow the wizard that appears-.The next thing to do is use Confirm and the change is executed automatically (if the version of the operating system is very old, it is possible that it will ask for a restart, but in the most current developments this is not necessary unless the manufacturer forces it). and each of the provided Chromebook operating system. As you have seen, everything is quite simple and will not take much time. In addition, you can always turn the situation around again, since the steps that have to be taken are completely reversible. One more reason to give Chromebook laptops a try. >