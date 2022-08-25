How to change the language of any app in Android 13

One of the most curious novelties of 13 is a new setting by which you can individually the language in which an app will work, compared to the option that exists until now, which changes the language of all apps and the system.

Android 13 allows you to change an app’s language independently, from the system settings, but not all apps support it. However, it is possible force all apps to let you change the language independentlywith a simple ADB command.

Any app in your favorite language (if it has one)

First of all, we must remember that apps include certain translations inside and no matter how many adjustments we make, only those translations will be available. Major apps typically include every conceivable language, while more modest apps will have only English or a couple of languages.

What Android 13 allows us to do is choose a preferred language for an application without having to change the entire language of the operating system. This is possible in the application information, in the new Language section. However, this setting is only available in some applications. In others it does not appear, even if you have Android 13.

Fortunately, is there a way to force to what the language setting appears in all apps, and it’s a simple ADB command. You must therefore connect your mobile to a PC and connect to it via ADB or, if you prefer, you can use a connection from the phone itself with an app like LADB. Whatever you choose, the command is as follows: adb shell settings put global settings_app_locale_opt_in_enabled false .

After executing the command you do not need to restart the mobile, but if you already had an application’s information tab open, you will have to exit and reopen it to see the changes. Since then, all apps will have Language setting.

Tap on this setting to choose the language you want to use in that app and that may be totally different from the one you have configured on your mobile. Remember that you are still dependent on the application in question having that language.

App language setting shows all Android languages ​​and not those supported by the app, which can cause some confusion and seems to be why the setting is hidden from all apps except those that support the feature by default. As this is still somewhat of an experiment, there may be some issues when changing an app’s language using this method.