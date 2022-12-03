How to change the language for each application individually in Android 13

We know that when the language configuration is done on a mobile, everything happens to be seen in the selected languagethat is, all system options, applications, services, absolutely everything.

However, this does not have to be the case, and it is that thanks to Android 13, the same applications allow you to change the language individuallyso that you have an app in Spanish and another in English or any language you want.

Well yes, without a doubt this is a rather interesting novelty of Android 13 that allows you to change the language of the apps without touching what is the language of the system itself. So, if you want to keep a language (or several) that you speak or are learning fresh, you can make the switch on mobile so that any app is displayed in the language that you prefer.

That said then, let’s go once and for what you must do to be able to change the language of each app individually on your mobile with Android 13, so pay attention.

Steps to follow to change the language of each app individually on your mobile with Android 13

– Enter the app Setting on your mobile.

– Then go to the tab Systemor to that of additional settings depending on your mobile.

– Enter to Languages ​​and inputs.

– Click on App languages.

– Choose that application to which you want to change the language. If the app you were looking for does not appear, that means that it does not support changing the language.

– Change the language and confirm the action.

Now, in any case you are interested in changing the main language of the mobileso that all the applications and everything is shown to you in that new language that you want, you must do the following:

– Enter the app Setting on your mobile.

– Access the tab Systemor in additional settings depending on your mobile.

– then go into Languages ​​and inputs.

– Click on Languages.

– Select the new language you want and that’s it.

As you can see, These are fairly simple and quick procedures to perform.so you know that it will not take you more than a couple of minutes to change the languages ​​on your mobile.