How to change the language and voice of Siri on the iPhone

If you have an iPhone mobile, it is more than likely that you have used the virtual assistant of iOS, Siri. In case you have never used this tool, you should know that Siri is a native mobile application that allows you to perform various actions and searches, all through voice recognition.

And since Siri will also respond to you using her own voice, you can have your voice heard in the language, accent and voice that you want, either male or female. If it’s something you’re interested in setting up, then read on.

Going directly into the matter, all iPhone mobiles have a special configuration section for Siri, and in this it is possible to make changes to redefine the language and the voice with which this assistant will respond to you when requested.

Being a native function of the mobile itself, it is supposed to be easy to access and configure, and nothing is further from the truth, since you will only need a couple of minutes to do it. Without much more to add to the topic, let’s jump right into the steps to modify Siri’s voice.

How to set Siri’s voice and language

– On your iPhone mobile, enter the app of Setting.

– In the third block of applications, enter the window of siri and search.

– Click on the tab Language if you intend to modify this parameter.

– Choose the language with the regional variant that you are practicing or needing to use.

– Once this is selected, go back and click on the section of Voice.

– At this point you can choose the accent with which you want Siri to speak to you, as well as whether you want it to be with a male (1) or female (2) voice.

At this point, the mobile will begin to quickly download the new language or the voice you have chosen so that you can use it after a couple of minutes. Now, What new language or voice have you chosen?