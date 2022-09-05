How to change the Internet Downloads folder in Microsoft Edge

- Advertisement -

Little by little, the Microsoft browser is becoming one of the most used worldwide. It already surpasses Firefox, and is getting closer to Google’s Chrome. If its behavior with does not fit you, specifically the place where it saves them by default, we will show you how to it so that they end up exactly where you want. Achieving this does not change the behavior of the browser at all, both in the speed it offers when accessing the different web pages on the Internet and in not consuming many system resources (where it is one of the best options that currently exist, everything is what to say). In addition, it will only take a few minutes so that you don’t have to look like crazy for the place where everything is downloaded, taking into account the configuration you have on your computer. By the way, everything you do is completely reversible, so it’s not a problem to try making the modifications we talked about. This way you can customize Microsoft Edge downloads The security in the change process that we are going to show you is absolute, since you use the tools that are included by default in the browser we are talking about. Therefore, nothing will change and you do not run the risk of failures in downloads or that they slow down more than usual. Here are the steps you need to take to make the change we’re talking about: Open your browser as usual and use this link to access Microsoft’s development settings, which is where everything you need to change the is. of Edge downloads. Now on the screen that appears, in the area on the left you will see several options among which you can find the Download section, Enter it and the part on the right will show new possibilities. At this moment you will see the first one called Location and, just to the right, there is a button called Change. Tap it. A File Explorer window opens to navigate to the folder where you want your downloads to be saved. Browse until you find the one you want, then use Select Folder. That done, you’re done. As you’ve seen, everything is simple and intuitive in Microsoft Edge, a browser that works like a charm and, if you’re one of those who uses the Windows operating system, it’s well worth giving it a try. Especially if your computer is not very powerful, since it consumes few resources (being better here than Chrome). By the way, it does not lack a version for iOS and Android, which also works quite well and allows synchronization. >