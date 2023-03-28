How to change the icons on an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

change the Android mobile or tablet application icons It may turn out to be not such a simple task. It happens that in most Android smartphones it is not possible to modify the aesthetics of the application icons natively. However, there are some tricks for you to completely customize the appearance of your icons.

One of the best icon customization options on Android is offered by Nova Launcher.

The first thing you will need to change the icons on Android will be to install one of the best launchers for a mobile. In addition to that, you can also download and install the icon pack that you like the most from the Google Play Store. Whichever method you choose, here we will explain it to you in detail.

How to change an icon on Android individually

– Choose a data pack and install it along with Nova Launcher.

– Set Nova Launcher as your default launcher.

– When you have everything installed, look for the icon you want to change on the home screen.

– Hold down the icon and then tap on the pencil symbol.

– Click on the icon image on the left side of the window.

– Select your icon pack.

– Choose the type of icon you want and tap the “Done” button.

So you can change all your icons using one package

– Install Nova Launcher, configure it and then install the icon pack of your choice.

– Go to the home screen and long press on some empty space.

– Select the “Settings” option.

– Swipe until you find the “Look & Feel” option.

– Tap on “Icon Theme” and choose the package you have downloaded.

– Return to the home screen and see how the aesthetics of your icons have changed.

Theme your icons with Material You

– On your mobile with Android 12, press and hold anywhere on your home screen.

– Now click on “Wallpaper and styles”.

– Locate the “Themed Icons” option and select it.

– You can now go back to the screen and notice that your icons now match the style of your wallpaper.

It is important to mention that users with Samsung devices can change the appearance of their icons without installing third-party applications. All you have to do is enter the Samsung Theme Store and purchase the package you want, or you can also install one of the packages available in the Google Play Store.