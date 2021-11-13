How to change the icon of a WhatsApp group with the new beta feature

There are many news that will be coming to the WhatsApp application in these coming months through the successive updates that will be launched along the way. But thanks to the beta versions, which are also arriving, we can know other novelties in the making.

In this sense, the new WhatsApp beta that has just been launched for Android, which reaches the number 2.21.23.15, It incorporates a feature that enables the creation of the representative icon of the group that is managed by using a personalized background together with an Emoji or a Sticker of your choice..



Changing the way of using the messaging app to dropper

It is the alternative to choosing an image from the mobile phone gallery or taking a photograph from the camera function integrated in the same application.

The interesting thing is that when creating the group icon through this feature, It is allowed to choose between 11 background colors to accompany it either with an emoji, for which it has the complete list of them, or a sticker that must be chosen from among the stickers that are downloaded in the application.

WhatsApp also offers the possibility that, once the group icon has been created with this feature, it can be exported in image format to share it in conversations.

As they point out from WABetaInfo, a medium specialized in WhatsApp news, it is a feature that has just arrived in the recently launched beta in the Google Play Store, and that currently is available to a small group of users, which means that not everyone who updates to the new beta version on their mobiles will have access to the new feature.

Obviously, users of the current beta version will have to wait for the possibility that the new feature is activated in their accounts, and as for the rest of the users of this popular platform, wait for it to arrive through some of the future ones. stable versions.

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp will change the way its application is used with the multitude of pending news, unknown for the moment what other news they have scheduled for their future launch.

The competition tightens and WhatsApp does not want to remain anchored in the past.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo