How to change the font when sending messages on WhatsApp

One of the things that the WhatsApp application does not allow you to do is change the font with which you send messages. The most you can do is bold or italicize, and this may be too little for you. We are going to show you how you can modify the type you use to give a personal touch to what you say in any conversation. What we have mentioned before, something in which sooner or later, the application we are talking about should improve, since it may lag behind what the competition is preparing with Telegram in the lead. But, for now, regardless of whether you use the trial version of WhatsApp or not, you cannot change the font that is used because the company only allows the standard that it includes. Still, thankfully, this is only true on paper. You can use another font in WhatsApp Using the options that are included in the app for iOS or Android, the answer is no. But there are ways for you to have no limits when it comes to being different when sending a message (beyond discovering new animated GIFs). If what you want is not to have to download anything in the terminal you use, the best option is to resort to a web page in which you convert what you want to send to other Unicode options that the application recognizes. One of the best that you can find on the Internet is the one that exists at this link that, although it is in English, its use is extremely simple. Basically, what you have to do is write the text in the box at the top and then click on the button called Show. You will see the available options that are tested on WhatsApp and you simply have to copy and paste the one you want to use. Everything is that simple and, best of all, the process is completely free. A great option. Another possibility that you should evaluate If you have no problem downloading and installing an app on the phone you use, another solution that is more efficient in terms of speed is this: install an additional keyboard on the device that is compatible with Unicode texts. Luckily, there is a wide range of possibilities, many of them being free of charge and not without quality in this case. One of the options that we recommend for Android is Unicode Keyboard, which works excellently and is not invasive at all. You can get it from the Play Store here. If, on the other hand, the terminal you have is iOS, the option that we think you should try is this one, called and that is also the most complete. Obviously, you must use both apps in a particular way, but learning is very simple. >