How to change the font on your Android mobile

Personalization of the smartphone is something important for many users, they want the phone to suit their style. In this sense, the sources of your They play a crucial role as they can give a sharp look to the phone.

If you want to take customization to the next level, modifying fonts is one of the best options available.

Android has many apps to create unique fonts and typographies and you can the font of your mobile whenever you want.

Best of all, it is a simple procedure, it is very easy to achieve and it does not represent any risk. Here we will say what you have to do so that the fonts of your mobile adapt to what you are looking for, you will change them quickly, in a matter of a minute or less.

How to change the fonts of your mobile?

– Check the smartphone settings: some manufacturers like Samsung, LG, HTC and OnePlus enable additional fonts for Android system.

Even stores like Galaxy Store have several sources available that can be downloaded to the mobile. So, if your phone is one of the brands mentioned, to modify the font you just have to go to “Settings” – “Display” – “Font size and style”.

– Use a launcher: having a launcher is the best trick there is. From here we recommend GOLauncher because the customization capacity it offers is one of the best.

It will allow you to attach the typography you want without limitations. All you have to do is copy the TTF or OTF font files to your mobile. Then long press on the home screen and select “GO Settings” – “Font” – “Select Font”.

If GO Launcher is not to your liking, another good launcher to change the fonts of your mobile is the Action Launcher: Pixel Edition. You just need to go to “Action Launcher Settings” – “Appearance” – “Font”. The typography will change system-wide, so it can’t be better.