how to change the fingerprint reader animation on your oneplus

Despite the fact that everything indicates that OxygenOS has its days numbered after the merger of OPPO and OnePlus, the ROM will remain the same, at least, until next year. The latest version is OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, and it comes loaded with cool customizations.

One of the most unknown is the possibility of change the fingerprint reader animation on our OnePlus, as long as our device has a fingerprint reader under the screen. We are going to show you how to do it and the possibilities you have.

OyxgenOS lets change the fingerprint reader animation

The under-screen fingerprint readers have been OnePlus house brand since the OnePlus 3. In addition, they are the fastest working, although they do not stop having animations. Within the OnePlus settings we can change this animation, something that is usually unknown since the fingerprint is configured in the Configuration Assistant and we do not return to this menu from settings.

If you want change the fingerprint reader animation on your OnePlus, you just have to follow the steps shown below:

Open your OnePlus settings

Go to ‘Security and screen lock’

Click now on ‘Fingerprint’

Enter your password or PIN

Access the ‘Fingerprint animation effect’ menu

Once you are in this last menu you can change the fingerprint reader animation. This will depend on the model of your OnePlus and the version of OxygenOS you have, however, if you have an under-screen reader you can change this animation.

The change is immediate and the setting will be saved. If you want to go back to the previous animation you will have to reverse the process and select the same animation that came by default.