How to change the email account you use as default on the iPhone

It is possible that you have several active email accounts in the management application that is included in the phones iPhone. And, for different needs, you want to change the one that is used as default when using the Apple smartphone. If you don’t know how to do this, don’t worry, because we are going to show you what you have to do to get it.

The application Mail from the Cupertino company offers a large number of possibilities, so it is not usual for those who have a firm terminal to decide to use another (such as Gmail). So much so, that the data we have regarding use is 80% among those who have an iPhone. This, without a doubt, speaks highly of the high degree of satisfaction that the users of this development have. Therefore, knowing all its secrets seems like something basic.

Change the default email account on your iPhone

By default, the first account that is entered in the application we are talking about is the one used default always. But, this may not be what you need and, therefore, you must vary the configuration of the app. This, which is not complicated at all, you will be able to achieve it in less than a couple of minutes and without putting the data you have already downloaded at risk.

This is what you have to do to Modify the email account used by default on Apple iPhone smartphones:

Open the configuration application that you have on the terminal using, for example, the icon that you have among the installed applications.

Now scroll down until you locate the section called Mail and click on it. A new screen appears with different options. Among them, you have to look for the one called Default Account (it is in the lower area).

Tap on it and now you will see all the accounts you have active in the Mail app. Now select the one you want to be used as default (there is no restriction here, so it can be the one you have from any provider).

Once this is done, you have finished and when you have to send a message, you will see that you do it from the account you have chosen.

Obviously, you can repeat the steps indicated above as many times as you want, so if you need to change the email address that is used by default on the iPhone dailydo not worry because you can do it without the slightest problem.

