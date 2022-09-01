How to change the default folder for downloads in Google Chrome

- Advertisement -

The organization that each person has in their computer is very particular and, in addition, making s is not something they want to do. An example of what we’re saying is that if things are downloaded from the Internet to the wrong folder, it can take extra effort to search for what you’ve got. Browsers have one assigned by , and it may not be the right one for you. If this is the case for you, here’s how to change this in Google . Google’s development is one of the most used today, and as it couldn’t be any other way, it includes by default a folder in which are saved if no change is indicated in this regard. This is the one that is considered logical by many, the so-called Downloads, but there are not a few who do not use it or simply store what they download on a different disk. So proceeding to change the destination is a great idea in this case – to avoid having to do this every time you want to save something from the Internet. Modify the default downloads folder of Google Chrome Achieving this is not something particularly complicated, since the necessary tools for it are included in the browser itself. Obviously, carrying out this process does not include the operation of the software, because the speed of accessing the Internet or downloading content does not vary. Therefore, a configuration parameter is simply modified. These are the steps you have to take to make the change we are talking about safely and very quickly: Open the Google Chrome browser as usual and, once you see the application interface on the computer, click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right. Now, several options appear in the drop-down menu, among which you will see you have to choose Settings. On the left, look for the Download section and click on it. Then, in the Location option, click on the change button. A window opens in which you can find the new folder where you want what you download from the Internet to be saved. Once chosen, click on Select folder. Once this is done, you have finished and ideally you should restart the browser so that you are sure that the changes have taken effect. In the event that you want to return to the initial configuration of Google Chrome or change the folder chosen for downloads, you only have to follow the steps that we have indicated by changing the destination option. So what you do is something that can be seamlessly reversed so that you always have the settings you need. >