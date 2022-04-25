How to change the default apps on an Android mobile phone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Android, whose latest version is already number 13, allows its users to customize numerous aspects of its operating system. For example, the color and shape of the icons of installed apps or the navigation system. But beyond these side issues, Android also has options for change default apps which are used to make calls or write messages.

It may be that you prefer to use a specific browser instead of the default Android one. Or that you want to stop using Google Assistant to install Alexa instead. Any app you download on your Android phone can then be set to be used by default. It can be the web browser, a spam blocker, a digital assistant or the app to send and receive SMS.

Below we explain step by step how to replace one of the apps installed by default with another of your free choice.

-Choose an app and download: Enter the Google Play Store and choose which app you want to use to replace the one used by Android by default. Download and install it on your mobile phone.

-«Settings»: Once you have installed the new app on your device, you must enter the “Settings” folder. Within this section, of the many options that appear, click where it says “General”.

-“Default Apps”: In the “General” folder, you must select the “Default Apps” section, where the apps for different basic actions of the phone are configured. This folder is organized into several sections: apps for SMS, digital assistant, web browser… Enter the section whose default app you want to modify.

-Change the app: On the new screen you will see a list of the apps that can fulfill the task in question. The default app is marked by a blue dot, and you only have to select the app you want to replace it with and then save the changes.

