How to change the date of images in Google Photos from your mobile

If you use Google Photos frequently, you will know that one of the options it offers is the possibility of changing the date and time of the photos. So if you want to group a series of photos under the same date, you can.

Or if you are scanning photos and uploading them to Google Photos, and you don’t want them to keep the upload date, you can change it with a few clicks. In this way, you will have your photographs scanned under their corresponding date.

However, this was an option that was only available on the web version of Google Photos. So if you wanted to go through a quick date and time editing of the photos from your mobile, you couldn’t do it.

With the latest update of the Google Photos app, this problem is solved, and you can now make this change without problems.

How to change the date and time of photos in Google Photos

How can you change the date and time of your photos from iOS or Android? Follow these steps:

Open the photo you want to edit by changing the date and time

Swipe up to see the photo data (device, resolution, size, etc.)

Tap the pencil icon next to the date and time

You will see options to change this information appear at the bottom. So click on the time or date, depending on what you want to change and make the changes. Once you give “OK” the changes are automatically saved in Google Photos.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic can only be done with the photos that you have uploaded to Google Photos. So if you usually see all the photos in the mobile Gallery in Google Photos, check if they are stored only locally or in the Google service.

This new option is now available in the Google Photos app, both on iOS and Android.