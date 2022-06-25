How to change notification sounds on iPhone

- Advertisement -

When it comes to personalizing your mobile, in addition to the wallpaper or the call sound, something you’ll want to control as you please will be the notifications. We recently told you how you can hide notifications on the iPhone screen. Now, we will go further for you to change the sounds of the notifications on your iPhone at pleasure

Customizing the sounds of the alerts will make the smartphone adapt to the way you are and will be more fun to use.

We will give the complete tutorial so you know how to change the tone of notifications on your iPhone. It is a simple procedure, in just a couple of minutes you will have everything done. The only thing you have to do is follow the instructions and end of the problem.

How to modify the sounds of notifications on your iPhone?

– Go to “Settings” – “Haptic sounds”.

– Tap on the section you want to change the pitch of.

– Scroll down so you can see all the sounds that are available.

– At the end of each list you will find a classic submenu. Click on it to get access to some vintage ringtones you probably haven’t heard in a long time.

In the previous section you will not be able to enter the alarm menu, in this case you have to carry out another procedure.

– Open the “Clock” app.

– Tap the alarm you want to change and choose your preferred sound.

– The usual tones will be at your disposal, but an interesting option is that you can select a song through Apple Music.

Add custom ringtones

– Go to the “Sound” options of the “Clock” app if you are going to change an alarm. Otherwise, you will have to go to “Settings” – “Haptic sounds” and choose the alert you want to modify.

– Look for an option that bears the name of “Tone Store”, it is at the top of the menu. Click on it to enable “iTunes Store”.

– Choose “Ringtones”.

– You will find an immense number of notifications on your iPhone, but be careful, since many are paid. The song clips are priced from 1 euro to 1.50 euros, it is not a huge amount of money, but it is important to know that they are not free.