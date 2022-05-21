How to change iPhone ringtone?

It is likely that you are not entirely clear on how to change the ringtone of your device. It seems like a simple action, but it can make a difference with respect to other users. It must be remembered that Apple is also a company that tries to ensure that its users can always have each phone and line they have available personalized.

It should be noted before starting with the explanation, that this tutorial is aimed at ringtone as well as for text message, mail or any other notification for devices iPhone or even iPad. If you want to change the ringtone to another, you can choose from the pre-set ones or purchase one available from the iTunes Store.

To change the ringtone

First you will have to go to Settings, followed by the option Sounds and Vibrations.

Once you are there, select “Sounds and vibration sequences” . From here it is enough to change the sound to some other one that you prefer.

Note that if you want to use any songs from iTunes, this will only be a small part of the original duration.

Ringtone or text tone for a specific contact

In case you need to further customize the ringtones, you can use specific sounds for some contact.

The first step is to go into the native Contacts app and click on the name of the person you want to customize the ringtone for.

Once you’ve entered the contact’s card, tap on the top right corner that says Edit.

The last thing that remains is to select what type of tone you want to change, if it is the call or the text. Then proceed to change the sound of your preference.

How to buy ringtones from iTunes?

In case you want to place ringtones that you find in iTunes, Apple also gives you the possibility to do it directly by purchasing them from the application.

The first thing is to go into the iTunes Store application and click on the *** More.

You will then have to click on tones once you find a favorite tone, you will only have to click on the price of that tone.

You may have to enter your Apple ID to make the purchase correctly. Also mention that the tones may vary depending on your geographical area. Here you can see what is the availability of content.

Once the purchase has been made correctly, all you have to do is choose how you want to use the tone from the options shown in the following screenshot. In case you are not sure what assignment to put it under, you can press OK to use it later.

In case you have bought a ringtone on iTunes and want to recover it

If you’ve previously purchased ringtones on your device and currently have another, you can retrieve them using your Apple ID.