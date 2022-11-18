How to Change Hotspot Name on iPhone and Android

- Advertisement -

The hotspot function is very simple, it is nothing more than using mobile data to connect multiple devices to the Internet, be they phones, tablets, computers, etc. Currently, smartphones are able to create an access point through the configuration of a hotspot to share the Internet. This may seem complicated, but the truth is that it is a simple process.

A connection via mobile device can be configured at will from the smartphone, there are all kinds of options available.

Therefore, one of the most important points when configuring a hotspot is to give it a name that allows it to be distinguished from other Wi-Fi networks to avoid confusion. The good thing about all this is that the procedure to change the name is very simple, we will explain what to do shortly.

Change the name of the hotspot on an iPhone

Here it is mandatory to rename the iPhone. This is because Apple does not allow you to use a unique name for your access point.

– Enter the “Settings” application of the iPhone. There you will have to select “General” – “About”.

– While in “About”, click on “Name”. Now, tap on the current iPhone name and delete it to enter a new one.

– When you have finished, tap on “About” to return to the previous screen and finish with the modification.

Change Access Point Name on Android

– Enter “Settings” and go to “Wi-Fi & network” – “Access point and tethering” – “Wi-Fi hotspot”.

– Click on “Access Point Name”. Delete the existing name and write what you want. Then, click on “OK”.

– Now, go back to the “Wi-Fi access point” section, there, under “Access point name”, you will see the new designation that you have given to your hotspot.

That’s all you have to do on both iPhone and Android, they are very easy instructions that you will complete in a couple of minutes.