How to change font size on iPhone

Published on

By Brian Adam
If you have problems seeing or reading the texts on your iphone, you should know that there is an option that allows you to change the font size and thus be able to change the letters so that they appear larger on the screen.

Knowing how to change the font size is important if you’re having trouble reading text on the screen.

You can carry out the change of letter on Twitter, or on WhatsApp… independently. However, changing the font size on iPhone is a simple and quick task. Apple has made it very easy in this regard, it will be enough to follow a few simple instructions so that you have the size that is most comfortable for your eyes, as we tell you below.

How to change the font size on your iPhone?

– Go to “Settings”, then enter “Accessibility”.

– Click on “Display and text size”.

– Then, click on “Select larger text”.

– Use the scroll bar to change the font size. Move it to the right if you want to increase the dimensions, on the contrary, if you move it to the left, the letter will become smaller.

– You can toggle accessibility sizes to have a wider range of dimensions. This will enable a larger range of extents on the slider.

Modify the Control Center font

– Enter “Settings”, then click on “Control Center”.

– Scroll down until you find the “More controls” option, touch the green icon next to the text size. You will now see the “Text Size” tool appear in the “Included Controls” section.

– From the home screen, scroll down from the top right area to open “Control Center”. Hit the “Text Size” widget that has two symbols with the letter A.

– Adjust the dimensions, moving the control up will make the font bigger, moving the control down will make it smaller. Tap anywhere on the background to close the widget.

Customizing your iPhone is normal and recommended. In recent weeks we have told you how to configure the restrictions of the iPhone, how to hide the number from which you are calling and how to modify the sound of notifications, among other possibilities.

