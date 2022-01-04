How to change camera settings on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The social network Instagram attaches a preponderant importance to the image, and to allow users to obtain the best results in their publications, the application itself allows adjusting the settings of the mobile camera without leaving the app, which can be selected from among the following. different available modes of content capture. It is one more of the modifications that in recent years have been added to the application to improve the functions of the camera and facilitate its handling.

Instagram settings allow you to configure the type of content that is captured and shared

When going to make a publication on Instagram, you can select the type of content that will be captured and shared with the camera, but there is another way to configure it. It is achieved through the Camera Tools menu, following these steps:

-Open the Instagram app.

-Click on the user’s profile photo at the top left.

-Click on the icon or the «Camera» button.

-Display the menu that appears on the left side.

Then the different options available for image capture and content creation:

-To create

-Boomerang

-Layout

-Free hands

-Multicapture

-Level

This menu can be modified in terms of where it appears accessible, so that easier to use for the user. For example, it can be relocated to appear on the right side instead of the left side. To achieve this, the following steps must be followed:

-Access the configuration menu through the gear icon that appears in the upper right part of the «Add to history» screen.

-Select «Camera Tools».

-Click on the white circle next to «Right Side».

-Confirm by clicking on “Done” at the top right.

When that white circle turns blue after pressing it, the menu will have moved to that side.

.