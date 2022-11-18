How to change Apple ID email

- Advertisement -

Apple ID It is the authentication method used by Apple for its iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc. devices. This type of ID has the user’s personal data and its configuration on the device. Therefore, it is not intuitive to delete an ID or change its email address because it protects valuable information.

If a new email is created or access to it is lost, it is vital to change the Apple ID to protect the account.

The email address represents the login for many Apple devices, so changing it is a delicate process that must be done well to avoid problems. Here we will give the complete procedure to modify the e-mail without problems.

Change Apple ID email from the web

Before you begin, it is imperative that you sign out of any computers that are linked to the ID.

– Go to appleid.apple.com on your iPhone, Mac or iPad and sign in with your usual data.

– The system will take you to the “Login and security” section. Choose “Apple ID”.

– Enter your new email in the “Change your Apple ID” box.

– Select “Change Apple ID”, then check the verification code that arrived in your new email.

– Append the code that was sent to you so that the dialog closes and the change takes effect.

How to change the Apple ID email from the iPhone

The iPhone settings menu has everything you need.

– Access the “Settings” application.

– Choose your name at the top of the screen and enter “Name, phone numbers and email”.

– Click on “Edit”.

– Now, click on the red icon minus “-” that is next to your name. Then tap on “Delete”.

– A new menu will open, click on “Continue” to verify that you want to delete the existing email and attach a new one.

– Put the new e-mail that you will use and check the mail through the Apple message that will arrive at the new address that you have registered.

Change Apple ID email from your Mac

– Click on the Apple icon in the menu bar. Choose “System Preferences” and choose “Apple ID”.

– Tap on “Sign out” and select “Keep a copy” for the system to back up your iCloud data.

– Enter your Apple ID password when prompted by the platform, then you will be signed out of iCloud on the Mac. This process could take a couple of minutes.

– Now, write the new email address and password, then enter the Mac access key. Finally, click on “Next” to log in again.

