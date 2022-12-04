Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
How to Change Any Color With Hue and Saturation in Photoshop

By Brian Adam
In this video tutorial, watch as I show you how to create any change any color in Photoshop with the hue/saturation adjustment slider. It really is as simple as a few clicks and gives a really good effect. 

In the video, I will show you three examples of how we can use it, from a simple color change to tackling harder images where the color range is not as easy to distinguish. Photoshop is full of quick little tricks like this, and even though a beginner can do it, sometimes it is just about knowing the technique. There are a thousand ways to do one thing in Photoshop, so always start with the easiest way first. In the hue/saturation slider, you can pretty much completely change the look and feel of an image with the tools in that one box.

As the tutorial goes on, I will move on to a more creative way to use the hue slider. With some small shifts, you can change the color of a person’s skin. This comes in handy when getting creative and making zombies. You can shift the skin to a sickly green and with some refinement, even bring some of the red colors back into the veins. 

This tutorial is great for anyone who wants to do a quick and dirty color swap in seconds. And it is not limited to the ways it is used in this tutorial; as with anything in Photoshop, if you experiment, it can be used in ways most people probably wouldn’t think of. Have fun.

