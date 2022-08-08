HomeTech NewsAppsHow to carry your driving license on your mobile with the DGT...

How to carry your driving license on your mobile with the DGT app

Even if it doesn’t seem like it, there is something worse than getting a traffic ticket: do not receive notification of it. This may lead to losing the term to appeal it or to pay it with a reduction in amount.

miDGT notifies of fines received and when the driving license or ITV is going to expire

Fortunately, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has an official application, miDGT, which fulfills not only the mailbox function in which to instantly receive notifications of possible traffic sanctions, but also other equally useful ones. In fact, the receipt of notifications of fines through this application has the same validity as if it were received on paper.

The most comfortable may be that it allows you to leave your driving license at home since the app itself includes an electronic version of the holder’s driving license and also allows you to include the vehicle documentation (registration permit, inspection card technique…)

Another utility is not only being able receive sanction notifications but consult (if applicable) the history of sanctions imposed on the holder, including those that have already been paid. In fact, fines can even be paid from the application itself or, if applicable, the offender can be identified if the person driving the vehicle was a person other than the person reported.

available in a way Free on both iOS and Androidit is necessary to identify yourself with personal data, by means of a digital certificate, electronic DNI or through the credentials of the electronic platform [email protected] If the user’s telephone number is registered with the DGT, an SMS will be received with a code to complete the registration.

The miDGT application notifies the holder when the driving license is about to expire or the technical inspection of the vehicle (ITV) and also allows you to check the balance of points on the driver’s license.

