How to cancel a Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max and Disney+ account

In recent years, platforms streaming series and movies have become popular and have brought together millions of users interested in exploring their content through paid subscriptions in different monthly and annual plans that have made this one industry billionaire.

However, the introduction of new categories with advertising while playing movies and the impediments to sharing accounts with others people (or also to move between different homes or places without additional inconvenience) are reasons why some people decided to delete their subscriptions for these services which could generate millionaire losses for each one.

In the case of Netflix, for example, it is possible to carry out this process from any device that is affiliated with an account with an activated subscription, whetherto Smart TV, computer either cell phone. In either case, the steps are very similar.

Users must enter the application Netflix in any of them and then look for the profiles menu located in the upper right corner of the platform. Once opened, users must identify the Accounts option at the bottom of the menu. One of the buttons found at the bottom of this section will be the cancel membership or Cancel subscription.

To remove the HBO Max subscription, users must identify which company is in charge of billing as the process changes for each payment method. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The system will request a confirmation of this decision by means of a second blue button with the name finish cancellationthis will prevent the platform from continuing to charge the user’s debit or credit card and will be able to eliminate the application of your device.

Cancel HBO Max Subscription

In the case of HBO Max, The platform has links with some service providers and even offers the possibility of paying the membership through the app stores to which the users’ devices are linked, so the membership cancellation procedure may vary as well as the time window enabled for this.

According to the support page of the platformthis process must be done up to 1 or 2 days before billing depending on the supplier from service. If the user cancels the subscription after the charge has been made, they will still have access to the Catalogue full of the application until the end of the paid period. This step is especially important in periods of renewal long as the annual.

To find out which provider runs billing for the membershipHBO Max indicates that you must go to the main menu within the application either Web page and then to the Settings section. Once inside you should locate the button Subscription and the name of the provider must appear in one of the sections shown.

Users can unsubscribe from these streaming services at any time. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

With this information, depending on the supplier, the steps to unsubscribe may be different. In the event that it is a direct transaction from the website of HBO Maxusers must enter the Web platformchoose a profile and re-enter the option settings. Within the Subscription submenu, one of the options will be Manage subscription, which will have a button inside called “Cancel subscription”.

After having carried out all the appropriate steps, the cancellation will be confirmed and users will be recommended to take note of the Date of Expiry of the subscription in the event that this has been done before the end of the subscription period. membership. In this way, it will be taken into account when the period of access to the platform ends.

How to cancel Prime Video subscription

In the case of Prime Videobecause it may be linked to an additional Amazon service such as shipping, care must be taken not to carry out the process from the platform wrong.

According to the app support page of streamingusers must enter the application and locate the Account and settings menu.

Users can unsubscribe from these streaming services at any time.

Within this section will be the My Account tab, which must be accessed to select the appropriate option to cancel the service. In the event that only access to Prime Videoyou will have to click on the button Finish subscription. In the same way as in other platforms, access to the content will be effective until the end of the period of billing.

Remove Disney+ subscription and joint plans

To unsubscribe from Disney+ (in addition to its variants in conjunction with other platforms of streaming), users must follow simple steps: enter their account and select the Profile menu to then enter the Account section. Within that selection you will find the Subscription button and then the function of Cancel subscription.

To finish the process, the system You will be asked to explain the reason for the cancellation and after filling out an optional survey, the process will be finalized. According to platformremoving this subscription will not affect other services of the company Disney and it will not delete the account either, but the charge will be eliminated, although it can be reactivated if the owner user wishes.