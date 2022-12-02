How to calibrate Apple AirPods wireless headphones with iPhone

- Advertisement -

The headphones Apple AirPods They are one of the best you can buy today, since they offer excellent freedom of movement and, in addition, they have sound quality that is beyond any doubt. But, perhaps, not making the most of this accessory and it can give you something more in this section. We show you how to get it.

What we suggest is that you make a calibration of the AirPods in order to get the most out of all the good things that their hardware has (which is not little). To do this, it is not necessary to go to a specialized store or undertake a process that is extremely complicated and long. Not much less. Thanks to iphone with which you have synchronized the headphones, you can carry out the process without the slightest problem. And all this, Risk free some for the integrity of the hulls.

This is how to calibrate the Apple AirPods

By performing a calibration of the headphones, what you get is that both elements work in a similar way and, in this way, that they combine in the best possible way (therefore, the volume will be exactly the same and, in addition, the sound management is identical). The result is that they have the best user experience possible and you can enjoy a power of unbeatable highs and lows. This is what you have to do:

Put on your headphones as usual and, from the phone, start playing music from the source you consider appropriate (we recommend a playlist, so you don’t have problems).

Now, using the volume buttons on the iPhone, lower it to the minimum possible until you stop listening to the music.

Pixabay

On the smartphone screen, swipe until you see Phone Control Center, and then tap the Bluetooth button. The AirPods are now disconnected from the device…but don’t take them off.

Play music again, which you will hear on the iPhone’s speakers, and again turn the volume down until you hear nothing.

Now connect the AirPods again (you may need to use the phone’s Control Center for this). Now Check that the volume works and turn up the sound to the maximum by removing the headphones first. Once this is done, you can use the headphones regularly with perfect synchronization and taking advantage of their maximum potential.

If at any time you detect that the sound quality of the Apple AirPods is not correct, you can repeat the process calibration with the iPhone. There is no problem with this, and due to the simplicity of the process and the good results achieved, it is not a bad idea to complete the calibration from time to time so that you are completely sure that you are always getting the most out of your headphones.

