How to calculate the expense generated in the use and maintenance of the car

With the increase in gasoline and diesel prices, many people with cars will have to rethink their expenses and how often they use their vehicle.

In that sense, a team of developers took on the task of creating fuelio, an app through which you can carry out the calculation of the cost of going to work by car or also by motorcycle.

Added to this, the app gives you tips that will help you reduce expenses in this area. Fuelio also has a function with which you can generate a history and observe there the expenditure made in fuel, repairs, purchase of tires, taxes and any other aspect related to the use and maintenance of the car.

When starting its Fuelio interface, it will ask you to enter the car data to register it in the application database. Don’t worry, your personal data will not be requested in the process.

Fuelio also offers you an option where you can find a view of the cheapest gas stations

Returning to the car expense section, this app has a calculator in which you will have to enter the number of kilometers traveled aboard the car to go to work, as well as the cost corresponding to the refueling and fuel consumption made by the vehicle during that journey.

Once these data are processed by Fuelio, a result will be generated in which you will get the full cost of the tourso we recommend that you be as precise as possible with the information provided in this section.

Through this operation it is possible to have an idea of ​​the expense involved in each of the journeys made by the vehicle and thus be able to make the necessary adjustments to optimize fuel consumption based on the result.

In addition to this, Fuelio has a section called vehicle costs in which you will have the opportunity to record the date of the expensealong with the total cost, mileage marked by the odometer, among others.

Links: Fuelio on Android, Fuelio on iOS.