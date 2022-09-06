How to bring back to life an old PC that you have cornered at home

- Advertisement -

There comes a time when your old PC accuses the passage of time. The technology industry does not stop for anyone, it advances unstoppably and with it the needs of users increase. In this way, in a few years you may find that your computer equipment runs out of storage space or memory; the computer becomes hot or too noisy; you can’t connect your new peripherals; you cannot install the latest versions of operating systems or applications; takes forever to boot up or run apps; disconnects from Wi-Fi; crashes or has random bugs that you don’t know where it’s coming from and overall you get a pretty bad user experience.

The first answer is to think about buying a new PC. And it is certainly a good option because stretching the useful life of a computing device to the limit of what is reasonable is not going to generate any savings and a lot of headaches. In addition, there is an offer of new entry-level solvent equipment at very low prices. All this said in a general way because You also don’t have to throw away your old PC right away..

- Advertisement -

What if with a reasonable investment you could it back to life? This is what we are going to propose to you in this practical simple in which we address those main hardware updates to improve its performance and train it for another few years of use. Also a software change that can make a difference because not all operating systems need the same level. Of course, first do the math and assess whether it is worth it compared to the possibilities of a new team.

Mount an SSD

There are few hardware upgrades that are going to give you so much for so little and so directly. Hard drives have been a bottleneck for computer systems for years and any type of renovation involves replacing them with an SSD and thus obtaining the advantages of solutions based on NAND flash memories, mainly in terms of performance, over time. boot of the operating system or applications or in the transfer of internal files or to external drives.

The motherboard of your old PC will not have the newer connectors for the M.2 PCIe format, but it will certainly support the SATA interface. It is more than enough because the data transfer performance is going to be multiplied by four compared to a hard drive. And what to tell you about the price. Today you can find versions with 250 GB for just 23 euros. The change is simple and you can see it in detail in this tutorial.

Increase RAM memory

- Advertisement -

Another of the clearest updates to revive an old PC is to expand the RAM memory. This component has a direct impact on the user experience and the possibility or not of performing certain tasks on a personal computer. Simply doubling installed RAM from 4 to 8 Gbytes is going from night to day.

The replacement of RAM is a relatively cheap update that allows you to improve the equipment without having to change major components such as the motherboard, although you have to be a little careful when putting it into practice, knowing the number of slots available for the modules; the maximum capacity supported; the standard used (DDR5, DDR4, DDR3 and earlier…); the form factor if it is for desktops or laptops and the main specifications. If you need it, in this tutorial we offer you a complete tutorial to increase RAM memory.

Upgrade the CPU and potentially the GPU

- Advertisement -

The change of processor is not as simple or as profitable as the SSD or RAM. But you can value it too. Both Intel and AMD market dozens of different models and usually maintain the same platform for a few generations. This potentially allows you to upgrade the CPU without having to replace the entire motherboard.

The list of compatible CPUs will vary depending on the motherboard, so you should investigate if the motherboard’s chipset and BIOS support it. Benchmark applications such as CPU-Z can help you get started and if you want to know it in detail, you can go to one of our guides, such as this one on equivalences of Intel and AMD processors with architectures, series and ranges.

The change of CPU will allow increase PC performance in any type of task because it will increase the number of processing cores and the working frequency. And another important section, it may include an integrated graphics of a higher level than the one you had.

In any case, if you see that it is worth it, on a desktop you could additionally mount a dedicated graphics card. It cannot be the latest generation for which you probably do not have enough power in the power supply and then it will be more profitable to buy a new PC, but you should know that there are older GPUs that can perfectly meet for this type of equipment. In this special you have cheap graphics cards from 50 euros that will give great joy to the graphics subsystem and you can even play with resolutions up to 1080p.

improve cooling

The CPU change will probably mean a new heatsink fan, although you could check if the old one will still be able to do its job. Keeping the temperature of this component at bay is key, something that we can extend to the rest of the PC.

It must be said that the dirt or dust generated inside any computer equipment can decrease the performance of the equipment, force the fans to be permanently connected, turn off the equipment if the temperature rises above the safety limit and end up reducing the life component usefulness.

Cleaning is free… and it should be done with some regularity and more if it is a laptop. You can follow this setup guide. We assure you that you will notice it. Some errors in PCs come from excess temperature and cleaning will improve it directly.

Change the operating system

If you don’t have much budget for hardware or even with the recommended upgrades you haven’t noticed a level jump, it’s time to take another step, this totally free. Yes, you may be tempted to stick with Windows, but if you want to use recent versions like Windows 11, the system itself may be contributing to its slowness.

There is more life to Windows as you can see in this group of alternative systems, but in a scenario of recovering your old PC nothing better than moving to Linux. The free system has dozens of different distributions and some of them stand out for their low resource consumption and their great ability to work with older hardware.

In this special we offered you five Linux distributions to resurrect computers and more recently we saw another derivative with the same different kernel, but also with the same objective, a Google Chrome OS Flex that allows you to bring the possibilities of Chromebooks to any PC. It works really well on older hardware, opening the field to millions of machines that originally ran on Windows.