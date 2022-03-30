How to blur the background of a photo with Google Photos

One of the novelties that has reached our Android devices in recent days is the “universal portrait” from Google Photos. For more than two years we could blur the background of any portrait, that is, any photo in which a person appears in the foreground, but now that requirement is no longer necessary.

Google has extended the tool to blur the background, or foreground, of photography. It is no longer limited to people, but now we can also blur photos that include animals, plants, food or any object, and even for the oldest photos. We’ll see now how google photos blur tool works.

Blur any photo with Google Photos

If we want to blur an image through Google Photos we have to open the image and click on Edit to display its entire menu of options. In the section Tools we will find the desired option under the name of blur.

This tool allows us change focus tapping on the photo to tell Google Photos which elements we want to be in focus and which to be out of focus. This allows us to blur backgrounds or an unwanted foreground.

Once the focus is established, we only have to play with Blur and Depth levels. With the Blur option we adjust how blurry we want the background to be and with the Depth option we adjust from what distance we want the blur to begin to be applied.

For photos that were not taken with the camera’s portrait mode, Google Photos will pull your artificial intelligence to virtually calculate the planes and distances of the images to offer more than acceptable results for most photos, thus allowing us to give our photos a more artistic and professional touch.

In Engadget Android | How to save an image received by Gmail in Google Photos