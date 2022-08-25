How to block websites on Android

- Advertisement -

It is very important that we have total control over what we do on our mobile so that nothing gets out of hand. In this way, no person will enter information or portals to which they should not have access.

It is always useful to block so that children or anyone else does not enter dangerous information.

In relation to this point, we were recently talking about how to hide a web page in Google, but today we will go a little further. We’ll tell you what to do block web pages completely on your mobile.

Currently, it is essential to have parental control and block websites on Android. This is useful to avoid overusing social media or getting distracted when you’re working. So regardless of the reason, we are here to give you the procedure you need to do. We will expose the most effective methods.

Block web pages with browser plugins

In this case, the best search engine to prevent access to certain portals is Mozilla Firefox, it has the necessary tools to achieve it easily. The first thing you need to do is get the LeechBlock plugin. Then, log in to your smartphone, tap on the menu of the three vertical dots and click on “Add-ons”. Click on the “+” icon next to LeechBlock NG in the recommended browser extensions.

Being in the LeechBlock menu, select «Settings» so that you start blocking all the portals you want. The application allows to configure up to 30 sites to close and it is possible to add domains individually.

Restrict portals with an app

There are various apps that you can use to remove all the websites you have in mind, the blocking procedure is very simple.

– Google Family Link: It serves to monitor the online activity of children and protect them from inappropriate portals. It makes it possible to remove access to websites from Chrome or set a limited entry to certain pages so that they do not abuse them or become excessively distracted.

– BlockSite: It’s perfect for reducing procrastination by blocking the websites that most distract you. A big plus point is that the interface is very well designed, the most important functions are at hand and it is intuitive. In addition, the restriction can be scheduled at specific times to coincide with your workday.