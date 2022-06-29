- Advertisement -

Ads and any kind of propaganda on an app or platform is a nuisance as it interrupts the content you are viewing. Users understand that it is the “price to pay” for using a free tool, but there are social networks where this is beginning to be a problem.

The propaganda on Twitch has become annoying, it constantly stops the transmission of the content

For example, on Twitch or Instagram, advertising is becoming more invasive and is shown more than organic content. So if you use Twitch daily, pay attention, because we are going to tell you what you can do to make announcements a thing of the past.

Follow the instructions we give you and that will be it. Twitch ads will never bother you again!

How to block Twitch ads?

The solution is Twitch Adblock, a Google Chrome extension that works perfectly. It will keep any advertising on the platform at bay as long as you are viewing the content from your computer.

At the time of using the extension we were able to verify that the resolution of the stream drops to 480 pixels when an ad comes out. The moment the advertising ends, the quality you have selected will be reactivated, so it is not an annoying problem at all. The good news in all of this is that the ad won’t interfere with your stream, as the extension pulls it into an invisible window so it plays without sound.

So, at the time of writing this article, the extension works fine and is free. The only thing you have to do is go to the Google virtual store to download it, it will automatically be attached to the browser and will remove the Twitch advertising when you enter the app from the computer.

Another option: uBlock Origin

Another option available to you is uBlock Origin, an extension that works on Opera, Firefox, Chrome, and Microsoft Edge. uBlock will block ads without affecting the quality of the stream, which is great. In this case you just have to add the extension to your favorite browser and then activate the blocker before entering Twitch.