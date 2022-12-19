How to block the phone code of a country on Android to avoid SMS scams

In recent times, scams against smartphone users have become common, especially those made through SMSwhere they pretend to be a bank or a company that offers a certain service to obtain your personal data.

And despite the fact that some of these mobile devices have spam filter To prevent this type of SMS from entering the tray, it is sometimes necessary to apply stricter measures, including block SMS from a specific country.

In this sense, some of the SMS sent with fraudulent intent correspond to numbers that have an international prefix. Therefore, if you are sure that you will not receive any message from the country to which the prefix of the false SMS that has arrived on your phone corresponds, then you can carry out the definitive blocking of it.

In this sense, Android smartphones come integrated into their system with a spam message filter, which is found within the application of Telephone. Thanks to this function, you can have the opportunity to block certain phone numbers, as well as prevent calls made from hidden numbers from coming in.

However, this function has a limitation and it is not being able to block the telephone prefix of a specific country.

Even so, it is possible to find this option in some Android layers like EMUIHuawei where you can have the opportunity to add a telephone prefix to a black list of telephones.

Also, you will be able to do this in the layer Samsung One UI or in the Xiaomi MIUI. It is worth mentioning that each layer allows this procedure to be carried out in a different way, and it may also not be available on all Android smartphones.

Therefore, to check its existence you will have to go to the app Telephone and check within the options present there, or enter the Android settings and write “to block» in the search box to see if there is a function that allows you to do this.

Describing the steps to follow for each layer can be extensive, so we bring you three of the best-selling mobile device manufacturers on the market.

samsung

Go to the app Telephone. Then, click on the menu button and select the option blocked numbers. Next, enter the phone code of the country you want to block from your SMS tray and then change the menu exact to partial match.

Xiaomi

Enter the app Telephone. Then click on the menu button and select Settings calls. Next, access the block list and click on the option Add prefix.

Huawei

Enter in the app phone optimizer and then tap on Filter. Next, enter the option filter rules and then in Blacklist. Once this is done, click on the add option and then click on filter prefix.

For mobile devices from other manufacturers, the steps to follow may be similar. However, in the case of smartphones with Android close to stock or that use the Google Phone app, a third-party app such as TrueCaller may be required to perform this procedure.