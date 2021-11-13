How to block someone on Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest Spotify update that arrives this week allows a new function that perhaps many did not associate with the use of this platform: block other users. With this, other Spotify users are prevented from accessing the activity log as well as the playlists created by the user who activates said block and, in general, the musical habits that they want to keep safe from unwanted glances.

The blocked user will not be able to see the activity log or the playlists created by whoever blocks him.

Up to now Spotify only allowed this blocking by contacting the platform directly and requesting it specifically for a user, having to wait for this process to be managed from Spotify. From now on, each user will be able to activate said lock himself both from the application on his mobile device and from the desktop version.

To activate the lock, just access the user profile on Spotify and after entering the “More settings” menu marked with the three-dot icon, click on a new button that says «Block» in the case of the desktop version or “Block user” in the application for mobile devices.

From that moment on, said user will no longer be able to access the page of the person who has blocked him, access his activity or view the public playlists generated by the user who blocks him. This measure responds to the need repeatedly expressed by many users to be able to have some protection against attacks, insults and harassment suffered by other users in relation to their musical listening habits on this platform, which has already comfortably surpassed 345 million users.

In case you want to undo this action, the procedure is the same: access the user’s profile and click on the button that will now show the option «Unblock» or «Unblock user».

Already in 2018, Spotify considered that it would be “a good idea” to allow users to block other users, although no timetable was set to develop this feature. The closest that has come to be in operation is the feature introduced in 2019 that allowed users to block artists whose content they did not want to listen to using the option «Do not play music by this artist«.

