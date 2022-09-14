How to block and remove spam on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Spam is very annoying because it is unwanted advertising information that can crash your email or an app. There are different methods to avoid it, such as joining the Robinson List or performing certain procedures in some applications. For example, in Telegram it can be kept at bay, and it is also easy to it in an operating system such as Android.

It is common to receive spam messages and calls on with a lot of offers and advertisements.

WhatsApp, the most widely used instant messaging app in the world, with more than 2,000 million users, also allows you to block spam. The procedure is simple and fast, so if you want to forget about spam forever, just follow the instructions below.

How to block and report spam on WhatsApp

– Enter WhatsApp.

– Choose the chat you want to block.

– Click on the three-dot menu that is in the upper right corner. Then click on “More”.

– Select “Lock”.

– To report a contact, put a check mark next to the “Report Contact” option and click on “Block”.

Eliminate spam permanently

– Access WhatsApp.

– Go to the «Chats» screen and press and hold the conversation you want to make disappear.

– Click on the trash can icon that appears in the options section that is in the upper area.

– You can enable the function to delete the media received in the chat from the mobile gallery, to do so, just choose “Delete chat”.

It is important that you know that when you block an account, it is possible to share the last five messages you received with WhatsApp. Logically, once you block a person or company, they will not send you messages or call you again.

In addition, WhatsApp will not notify the account when you make the block, something crucial so that what you decide is totally private, it will not be shared with anyone else. You should not worry at any time about this point.