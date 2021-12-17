How to block an artist on Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Spotify, like many digital tools, uses machine learning technology and Artificial Intelligence to “learn” from the music we listen to regularly and offer us a series of personalized recommendations or playlists. However, these algorithms are not always infallible and can often give us poor recommendations.

The block will not affect the collaborations of the artist or group with others, so that we can continue to access this music.

Luckily, Spotify has a native option that allows us block an artist or music group in question so that your music does not appear again among the recommendations that the platform makes us. Furthermore, by blocking an artist on Spotify their songs will also be removed from your playlists, as well as from your personal library or from hit and genre lists.

Of course, keep in mind that collaborations with other artists will not disappear, which can be useful for those tired of certain artists appearing in their recommendations, but who do want to hear a collaboration with a group of their liking.

How to block an artist on Sportify step by step

The first step to block an artist or music group on Spotify is to open the app and click on the «Search» button which is represented by a magnifying glass in the upper left corner.

Next, we must write in the search space the name of the artist or music group that we want to block and access the profile.

Once inside the profile, we must press the three vertical dots that are shown next to the «Follow» button. Once the small menu of options is displayed, we must look for a call «Do not reproduce this artist» and click on it.

In this way we will have blocked an artist who will no longer appear in our personalized lists or in recommendations. To undo the block, you can return to the artist’s profile and repeat the process or click on the block symbol that appears where the “Continue” button used to be.

On the other hand, it should be noted that this option is available to all users, even those with free accounts.

.