How to block an application step by step on Apple iPhone phones

- Advertisement -

block-an- -step-by-step-on- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="How to block an application step by step on Apple phones">

The capacity of lock apps on your smartphone can be a great way to prevent unauthorized access to your data. This feature has been available on Android phones for years. However, it has never reached iphone in the same way. Fortunately, there is a workaround to do this on iOS. We show you how to use it.

This is how you will be able to block applications on an iPhone

If you want to make sure that one of your applications is inaccessible, you can use the function of Screen Time Limits that Apple includes in the iPhone operating system. follow the Steps that we show you below to achieve it:

Open the Settings app as usual and go to the Screen Time section.

Tap on App Limits and then Add Limit.

Next, you will see a list of categories. This contains the apps that are installed on your iPhone. Click on this feature and select the app you want to block. For example, if you want to lock the Photos app, it’s in the “Creative” category.

After selecting the app, choose a minute on the slider where you select the time.

The next step is to click on Add and activate “Block at the end of the limit”.

If you want to add additional applications, you have to repeat the steps of “Add Limit” that we have indicated. Otherwise, please exit the Screen Time interface as normal.

Done this you are done

Pexels

- Advertisement -

After the time limit you set for the app runs out, you’ll see a out of stock notification. You will be able to continue using the app for one more minute, but after that, you will need to enter the security code set in Screen Time to continue using it. There is no way to bypass this code, so it will prevent anyone with access to your iPhone from opening the app normally.

Steps to use a locked app

To access an app blocked by App Limits, tap on “Request More Time” and enter the code. You can then unlock the app for 15 minutes, an hour, or the rest of the day, depending on your needs. However, once you’ve unlocked an app, you won’t be able to lock it again right away without re-locking it. configure the entire application limit. As you have seen, this option for use on iPhones is the most effective and, at the same time, it is also very easy to use.

>